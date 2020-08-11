Latest in Gear

NVIDIA will show off its next-gen graphics cards on September 1st

We're slowly learning more about the teasershared yesterday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Yesterday, NVIDIA caught everyone’s attention when it tweeted an extremely vague, short video teaser. While the details are still lacking, today, NVIDIA announced an event scheduled for September 1st at 9AM PT. CEO Jensen Huang will “highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.”

Even with such limited info, we can guess that NVIDIA will reveal its next-gen graphics cards. We do know that the event will celebrate the company’s 21st anniversary, and given all the 21s in the teaser, we might guess that the graphics cards will be the 2100 series. Though, others have guessed that the cards will be the GeForce 3000 series. Either way, whatever comes next will be the successor to the RTX 2000 GPUs. We’ll have to wait about three weeks to know for sure.

In this article: gpu, graphics cards, event, nvidia, teaser, 21st anniversary, 2100 series, graphics, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
