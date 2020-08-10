NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

NVIDIA posted a tease for... something on its GeForce Twitter account Monday. A tweet didn’t offer much detail beyond an #UltimateCountdown hashtag and an extremely vague, short video. The banner image on the account’s profile offers a little more detail, though. It uses the same hashtag, along with a line that reads “21 days. 21 years.”

That countdown ends on August 31st, which will be the 21st anniversary of the very first GeForce GPU. So, it could simply be a timer for an anniversary celebration. However, rumors have been rumbling that NVIDIA will announce its GeForce 3000 series graphics cards within the next month, so it very well could have more hardware to show off in three weeks.