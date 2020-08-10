Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

It appears new GeForce graphics cards are on the way.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
113 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA's Ultimate Countdown
Engadget

NVIDIA posted a tease for... something on its GeForce Twitter account Monday. A tweet didn’t offer much detail beyond an #UltimateCountdown hashtag and an extremely vague, short video. The banner image on the account’s profile offers a little more detail, though. It uses the same hashtag, along with a line that reads “21 days. 21 years.”

That countdown ends on August 31st, which will be the 21st anniversary of the very first GeForce GPU. So, it could simply be a timer for an anniversary celebration. However, rumors have been rumbling that NVIDIA will announce its GeForce 3000 series graphics cards within the next month, so it very well could have more hardware to show off in three weeks.

In this article: nvidia, geforce, nvidiageforce, nvidia geforce, graphics cards, graphicscards, gpu, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
113 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

View
'Xbox Series S' console revealed by controller packaging

'Xbox Series S' console revealed by controller packaging

View
'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr