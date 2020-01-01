Acer unveils a 360Hz NVIDIA-powered gaming monitor

At CES 2020, NVIDIA showed off the “world’s fastest” esports display, the ASUS ROG Swift 360, a monitor with a 360HZ refresh rate. That display should go on sale this September, and NVIDIA is already announcing another super-fast gaming monitor. Acer’s upcoming Predator X25 will boast the same NVIDIA-powered 360Hz refresh rate.

Like the Swift 360, the Predator X25 is designed for professional gaming and training. It will give players ultra-low latency and smooth animation. With a 360Hz refresh rate, game frames are displayed every 2.8 milliseconds. For comparison, predecessors to the Swift 360 and Predator X25 tend to cap out between 120Hz and 240Hz.