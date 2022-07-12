NVIDIA’s Shield Pro streamer falls to a new low for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In addition to e-readers, cameras and smartwatches, you can also get streaming devices at a huge discount this Prime Day. NVIDIA's Shield streamers, for instance, are currently listed for the lowest prices we've seen for them on the website. You can get the base NVIDIA Shield TV streaming media player for $125, or $25 less than its original retail price. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro will now only set you back $170, which gives it a discount of $30 and is $9 lower than its previous all-time low.

Both devices are powered by Android TV and come with built-in Google Assistant, allowing you to control them with voice commands through a Google Home speaker. That said, they're also compatible with Alexa and work with Amazon's Echo speakers. In addition, they're bundled with remote controls that enable voice search and have motion-activated, backlit buttons. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ devices also support 4K HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio and Chromecast streaming, making it easy to cast videos and other content from your mobile device to your TV. If you have a GeForce Now account, you can turn the Shield TVs into gaming rigs to stream games from the cloud service, as well.

At the moment, the latest Apple TV 4K is also being sold at an all-time low of $109 for Prime Day, which could make it a more enticing option than these two. However, the Shield TV Pro has something to offer that the Apple TV doesn't have: You can set it up as a Plex server, so you can create your own home streaming service for your personal video, movie, show and photo collection.

