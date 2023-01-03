NVIDIA unveils the $799 RTX 4070 Ti

The rumors were true: NVIDIA finally unveiled its latest mid-range GPU, the RTX 4070 Ti. Starting at $799, it's meant to be a slightly more reasonable alternative to NVIDIA's $1,199 RTX 4090 and $1,599 4090. But yes, it's still pretty costly — gone are the days when "mid-range" video cards were below $500. For the price, though you get a GPU that can play Cyberpunk 2077 three times as fast as the RTX 3090 Ti in Ray Tracing Overdrive mode (according to NVIDIA, at least).

While the RTX 4080 and 4090 Ti are targeted at 4K gaming, NVIDIA is positioning the RTX 4070 Ti as the pinnacle of 1,440p gaming beyond 120fps. DLSS 3 is a big reason for that — just like with the other 4000-series cards, it uses machine learning to generate entire frames, rather than the pixels DLSS 2 created. That means it should be able to deliver better overall framerates, especially when it comes to CPU-bound titles.

As the leaks foretold, the RTX 4070 Ti features 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. In comparison, the 4080 sports 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of memory, while the 4090 has 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of RAM. Since it's supposedly comparable to the 3090 Ti, you can expect the 4070 Ti to handle a bit of 4K gaming, especially with the help of DLSS 3. But really, it seems more like the card gamers with fast 1,440p monitors have been waiting for.

Surprisingly, NVIDIA didn't spend much time on the 4070 Ti during its CES livestream, even though it will likely be the most popular 40-series GPU this year. If you're looking for more of a bargain, NVIDIA's 30-series GPUs are still fantastic and should start dipping in price soon. But for someone who wants the full power of NVIDIA's Ada architecture, as well as DLSS 3, the 4070 Ti is the cheapest way in.

The RTX 4070 Ti will be available on January 5th, and you can expect to see a variety of options from different manufacturers.