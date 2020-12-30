Every NYC subway station now supports contactless payments

New York’s MTA has finished rolling out contactless payments across all the subway stations and bus lines in all five boroughs. The OMNY (One Metro New York) system allows riders to tap-and-pay for fares with smartphones, smartwatches and contactless credit and debit cards.

It’s OMNY Time—everywhere!



Every bus

Every subway station

Every borough



Contactless fare payment is the best way to ride in 2021. Learn more and see if OMNY is right for you 👇 https://t.co/HOjO7m6Sjf pic.twitter.com/q66XOsbcoB — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) December 31, 2020

MTA first introduced the contactless payments last May, but it's taken more than a year and half for the technology to make its way across New York’s transit system. In that time, MTA has seen more than 35 million taps using OMNY, MTA executive director Al Putre said in a press conference today. The next goal, he said, is to bring OMNY to New York’s rail lines, and introduce contactless OMNY cards, including reduced fare cards, to bring OMNY’s functionality up to par with current MetroCard offerings.