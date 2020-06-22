Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ready At Dawn Studios

Oculus buys developer of ‘Lone Echo’

Ready At Dawn will continue to develop VR games, according to Oculus.
Engadget
21m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Ready At Dawn Studios logo
Ready At Dawn Studios

Oculus has bought Ready At Dawn Studios, the developer behind VR games Lone Echo and Echo Arena, according to a statement. Oculus, owned by Facebook, said it plans to support Ready At Dawn as it continues developing VR technology.

Ready At Dawn Studios is notable for the innovative movement mechanics it’s developed in VR, which Oculus praised in its statement. Lone Echo solved the VR problem of walking. Traditionally, walking in whatever space is around you while playing a VR game could lead to bumping into walls and other mishaps. Lone Echo, though, is set in zero gravity and allows you to move around a space station by hand, grabbing rails and pushing off bulkheads. As a result, the game feels more immersive.

Ready At Dawn will continue operating independently at its California and Oregon offices, Oculus said, and every Ready At Dawn employee will keep their job. Ready At Dawn is developing future games aside from Lone Echo II, but they’re not divulging details just yet. Oculus’s statement suggests that Ready At Dawn will be focusing on the Oculus Quest platform moving forward.

In this article: oculus, ready at dawn, VR, lone echo, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

View
Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

View
Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

View
WatchOS 7 is Apple’s best chance to get me to switch from Android

WatchOS 7 is Apple’s best chance to get me to switch from Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr