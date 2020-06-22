Oculus buys developer of ‘Lone Echo’

Oculus has bought Ready At Dawn Studios, the developer behind VR games Lone Echo and Echo Arena, according to a statement. Oculus, owned by Facebook, said it plans to support Ready At Dawn as it continues developing VR technology.

Ready At Dawn Studios is notable for the innovative movement mechanics it’s developed in VR, which Oculus praised in its statement. Lone Echo solved the VR problem of walking. Traditionally, walking in whatever space is around you while playing a VR game could lead to bumping into walls and other mishaps. Lone Echo, though, is set in zero gravity and allows you to move around a space station by hand, grabbing rails and pushing off bulkheads. As a result, the game feels more immersive.