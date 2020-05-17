Oculus Link now supports nearly any USB cable you own

Oculus Link has been available for a while, but it’s been finicky about the cables you use — to the point where it was sometimes easier to buy the $79 official cable to connect your Quest to your PC. Now, it’s virtually certain that you have what you need. UploadVR has found that the latest Rif software’s Public Test Channel update widens support to nearly any USB cable, including 2.0 cables. You can use the cable that shipped with your VR headset, to put it another way.

With that said, don’t expect stellar results. The software will warn you that “performance can be improved” with a USB 3.0 cable, so you may have to make compromises if you don’t have something faster.