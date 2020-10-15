Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Oculus Quest 2 doesn't support Oculus Go games and apps

John Carmack said he lost an internal debate over backwards compatibility.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
42m ago
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Oculus Quest 2
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

We praised the Oculus Quest 2 in our review for its $299 price point, as well as its powerful hardware and much better virtual reality experience compared to its predecessor. But one thing the new VR device can’t do that the Quest’s first version could is access the Oculus Go’s library of apps and games. When someone asked Oculus CTO John Carmack on Twitter why they couldn’t find the drop-down menu that lets you access the Go library, the executive replied that the company removed support for the Go library on the Quest 2. It sounds like Carmack went to bat for backwards compatibility, because he added that he “totally lost the internal debate” over it.

Facebook brought Go apps to the first Quest in late 2019, giving you a way to play and enjoy them even if you don’t have the the company’s standalone VR device. This June, Facebook discontinued the Go completely, since users prefer the Quest’s “six degrees of freedom movement” over the Go’s three degrees. It chose to focus on the Quest and the more expensive Rift going forward. While there are a bunch of games you can enjoy on the Quest 2, the only way you can now access any Go app or game you own is through the older devices.

In this article: Facebook, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Go, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

View
NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

View
Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

HP’s Spectre x360 13 with an OLED display is $400 off at Best Buy

View
Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr