Facebook discontinues Oculus Go headset to focus on the Quest

Oculus’ entry-level virtual reality headset will soon be no more. Facebook is discontinuing sales of the Oculus Go this year to go ‘all-in’ on upgrades to position-tracking headsets like the Quest and Rift. While software will still be available for the Go, the Oculus Store will stop accepting apps or updates after December 4th, and won’t add those apps to the store after December 18th.

Simply put, the company is responding to feedback. The Quest has been very popular (it’s still hard to find stock) — the public said “loud and clear” that six degrees of freedom movement is the “future of VR,” according to the Oculus team. You won’t see any more three-degree Oculus headsets as a result.