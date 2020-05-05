Oculus is reportedly working on a lighter and faster Quest VR headset

With a 72 Hz refresh rate, the Quest isn’t as sharp as the Rift, which has a smoother 90 Hz display. The next Quest model may also offer a 90 Hz refresh rate, but Oculus is reportedly testing models with up to 120 Hz displays. However, they’d be capped at 90 Hz to preserve battery life.

Other features in testing include a mechanism for adjusting the distance between your pupils and more comfortable controllers with battery covers that won’t tend to fall off like they do now. The prototype models supposedly have four external cameras versus five on the Rift S, along with six degrees of freedom. They’ll still support the Oculus Link cable if you prefer to go wired.

During Facebook’s earnings calls last week, Mark Zuckerberg said that Oculus can’t build enough Quest headsets right now. A shortage of parts is apparently affecting the model in development, too, due to the COVID-19’s impact on the global supply chain, Bloomberg reported. As such, Facebook expects to have the new Quest ready by the end of 2020, but it might not go on sale until 2021. All these reports are from unnamed sources, so take them with an appropriate dose of skepticism.