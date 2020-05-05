Oculus is reportedly working on a lighter and faster Quest VR headset

With sales in VR headsets taking off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook’s Oculus division is redesigning its wireless Quest virtual reality headset, according to Bloomberg. Some of the models in the late stages of testing are both smaller and lighter than the current model, while offering a faster refresh rate for added realism. Oculus is reportedly working on a new controller design, too.
The versions in testing might weigh around a pound, which is 10 to 15 percent lighter than the current model. That would address a key concern we had in our review — the fact that it’s a bit heftier than the Go and Rift S makes it less comfortable than those models. Oculus is reportedly also experimenting with materials by replacing fabric on the sides with plastic and making the strap material more elastic.