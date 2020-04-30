Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Oculus sales are booming despite stock shortages

Mostly thanks to the Oculus Quest.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
50m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Oculus Quest
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

When Facebook announced its latest financial results on Wednesday, it came as no surprise that the company said demand for advertising was down. But unexpectedly there was also a silver lining thanks to its virtual reality business.

The company's non-advertising revenue grew by 80 percent year-over-year, increasing to $297 million from $165 million during the same period last year. According to CFO David Wehner, the increase was "driven primarily by the sales of Oculus products." For context, Facebook includes Oculus hardware and software sales, as well as revenue related to its Portal devices in the category.   

As you might expect, the coronavirus pandemic and the fact so many people are stuck inside has helped spur VR usage, but it seems, more so than anything else, the Oculus Quest, which came out last May, has been the biggest contributor to Facebook’s other revenue category. In fact, CEO Mark Zuckerberg lamented the fact Facebook couldn't manufacture the headset at a faster clip.

"I wish we could make more of them faster during this period," he said during the company’s investor call. "It's possible that [the pandemic] accelerates some of the trends around virtual or augmented reality, but I'm not sure what will happen there long term."

Even without factoring in the pandemic, Quest sales have been consistently strong. Following the first fiscal quarter in which the device was available, Zuckerberg told investors the company was selling the headset “as fast as we can make them.” Since then, coronavirus-related supply constraints have made it even more difficult to track down Oculus Quest units, with stock selling out almost as soon as its available in a lot of circumstances.

The company didn't cite it, but the recent release of Valve's Half-Life: Alyx may have also helped push demand for the device. With an Oculus Link cable (and a PC that meets the game's system requirements), the Quest is one of the VR headsets you can use to play the medium-defining game. Valve has similarly had trouble meeting demand for its Index headset. What’s clear is that while it may have taken a while, a confluence of factors has created genuine demand for consumer VR devices.

In this article: gadgets, oculus, vr, virtual reality, oculus quest, oculus vr, coronavirus, covid-19, earnings, half-life alyx, news, gear, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

View
Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr