The UK wants to power all homes with offshore wind by 2030

The UK government has promised once again to make a massive investment in offshore wind energy. Speaking at the Conservative party conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the renewable would power every home in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2030. “Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle, the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands,” he told attendees who, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, were watching the event remotely.
To meet that goal, the UK will need to generate at least 40GW of energy from offshore wind. The government had previously committed to a 30GW target through an ‘Offshore wind Sector Deal’ announced in March 2019. Johnson then promised to increase that number to 40GW if his party won the general election last December. Following the Conservatives' victory, the figure was referenced again in the Queen's Speech. A lot has happened since then, though. The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the UK economy and forced the government to spend considerable sums on industry and job protection schemes. Few would be surprised, therefore, if the government had decided to quietly shelve some of its green plans.