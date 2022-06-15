OlliOlli World's first expansion brings UFOs and cow onesies to Radlandia

, OlliOlli World’s first story expansion, is now available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. The DLC adds new levels for players to explore complete with UFOs that will use their tractor beams to help you defy gravity and take your tricks to new heights. The expansion also adds new emotes, tricks and outfits, including a cow onesie, you can use to further customize your character.
V.O.I.D Riders is OUT NOW!🌌🛹— OlliOlli World is OUT NOW! 🛹 (@OlliOlligame) June 15, 2022
Our first story expansion for OlliOlli World is now live across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam and we can't wait to hear about your adventures from the V.O.I.D... 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/0zpcTaNPCC
Void Riders costs $10 on its own. It’s also included in the “Rad Edition” of the game and as part of the $15 Expansion Pass, which will also grant you access to the other DLC developer Roll7 plans to release later this year. If you haven’t picked up OlliOlli World yet, consider doing so. It’s one of Engadget’s , thanks to its easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master gameplay and charming art style.