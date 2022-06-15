OlliOlli World's first expansion brings UFOs and cow onesies to Radlandia

Void Riders , OlliOlli World’s first story expansion, is now available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. The DLC adds new levels for players to explore complete with UFOs that will use their tractor beams to help you defy gravity and take your tricks to new heights. The expansion also adds new emotes, tricks and outfits, including a cow onesie, you can use to further customize your character.

Our first story expansion for OlliOlli World is now live across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam and we can't wait to hear about your adventures from the V.O.I.D... 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/0zpcTaNPCC — OlliOlli World is OUT NOW! 🛹 (@OlliOlligame) June 15, 2022