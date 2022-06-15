OlliOlli World's first expansion brings UFOs and cow onesies to Radlandia

Void Riders is available to download today.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.15.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 15th, 2022
In this article: news, PlayStation, Video Games, gaming, PS4, olliolli world, ps5, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, xbox series x, skateboarding, xbox series s, Roll7, xbox, Xbox One
OlliOlli World Void Riders
Roll7

Void Riders, OlliOlli World’s first story expansion, is now available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. The DLC adds new levels for players to explore complete with UFOs that will use their tractor beams to help you defy gravity and take your tricks to new heights. The expansion also adds new emotes, tricks and outfits, including a cow onesie, you can use to further customize your character.

Void Riders costs $10 on its own. It’s also included in the “Rad Edition” of the game and as part of the $15 Expansion Pass, which will also grant you access to the other DLC developer Roll7 plans to release later this year. If you haven’t picked up OlliOlli World yet, consider doing so. It’s one of Engadget’s favorite games of the year, thanks to its easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master gameplay and charming art style.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget