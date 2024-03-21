One of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems is down to a record low for the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale features deals on many fun products but also some important, practical devices. Take TP-Link's Deco XE75 AXE5400, far from a flashy new tech toy but one of the best mesh Wi-Fi router systems of 2024. The three-pack Wi-Fi 6E system is currently down to $310 from $351 — a 12 percent discount and a record-low price for the trio. A single TP-Link Deco XE75 is also on sale, with a 24 percent discount cutting its price to $130 from $170.

We gave the TP-Link Deco XE75 an 87 in our review thanks to its nice balance between quality and affordability. The three-pack covers up to 7,200 square feet and provides up to 5,400Mbps for 200 devices. It doesn't just cover that space but does so reliably and with a fast connection. Plus, it offers basic security and parental controls at no extra cost.

We found the setup to be pretty easy overall. You just have to plug in one of the TP-Link Deco XE75 routers to get started. From there, you just set up your Wi-Fi name and password before plugging in the other nodes. Each one will need its own name based on where you place them. The connection took about 10 minutes to kick in from there.

