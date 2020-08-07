Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: MGM

HBO Max is making a series based on the One Perfect Shot Twitter account

'Selma' and '13th' director Ava DuVernay will narrate and produce the show.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
2001 Space Odyssey
MGM

Cinema buffs have something to look forward to from HBO Max. The streaming service is adapting popular Twitter account One Perfect Shot, which shares some of the most iconic compositions in film history, into a documentary series.

Each 30-minute episode will feature a single director dissecting one of their career-defining shot. They'll talk about some of the things that went into the composition, with modern technology like 360-degree field of view cameras helping flesh out things. In addition to talking about the challenges they faced, they'll also touch on lessons they learned along the way. Besides their work, they'll talk about a shot that inspired them. As they go about talking about their craft, the directors will also touch on a single shot that inspired them. Ava DuVernay, the director of Selma and 13th, will narrate the episodes. She's also producing the series. 

A show based on a Twitter account may seem like an unusual project for Warner Media to green light, but the company has recently made something of a habit of mining unexpected sources for HBO Max content. In July, it announced a show based on the relaxation app Calm. Getting someone like Ava DuVernay, who has had a lot of success on streaming services like Netflix, to sign onto the project is also a smart way to make it into more of safe bet.  

