Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

The controversial filter could see through certain materials, like thin plastic cases.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OnePlus 8 Pro
Chris Velazco/Engadget

OnePlus has started rolling out a software update that temporarily disables the 8 Pro’s controversial Color Filter camera function. In an announcement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the manufacturer said it noticed that the camera may “cause a subtle see-through effect” when it’s in very close proximity to specific materials.

The phone’s Color Filter camera has a filter called Photochrom that uses the phone’s infrared sensors to give a specific effect. Users found that the feature could see through thin or tinted plastic, particularly electronic cases or materials that need to be able to absorb infrared. However, some claimed that it could even see through clothes.

Gizmodo UK tested the feature and found that it could only see electronic components inside devices in specific cases. It worked pretty well in showing what’s inside an Apple TV, but it couldn’t show what’s inside most phones, laptops and mice. And, yes, it didn’t make clothes see-through. Ben Geskin, who reported about the software update, also said that it didn’t see through any of the clothes they tested.

OnePlus’ statement continued that it has “always placed user privacy at the highest level.” That’s why, “in order to eliminate all possible inconveniences caused to user privacy under extreme conditions,” it has “decided to temporarily disable this filter camera function through a software update.” It will be done pushing the update to its users within a week.

In this article: OnePlus, oneplus 8 pro, x-ray, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

Google’s Search app finally has a dark mode

View
Nintendo takes legal action against US Switch hack sellers

Nintendo takes legal action against US Switch hack sellers

View
Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

Sony WF-SP800N review: Feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price

View
Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

Samsung backs an artificial smart window that mimics natural sunlight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr