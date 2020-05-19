OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

OnePlus has started rolling out a software update that temporarily disables the 8 Pro’s controversial Color Filter camera function. In an announcement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the manufacturer said it noticed that the camera may “cause a subtle see-through effect” when it’s in very close proximity to specific materials.

The phone’s Color Filter camera has a filter called Photochrom that uses the phone’s infrared sensors to give a specific effect. Users found that the feature could see through thin or tinted plastic, particularly electronic cases or materials that need to be able to absorb infrared. However, some claimed that it could even see through clothes.