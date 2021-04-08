Microsoft is finally releasing a 64-bit version of OneDrive for Windows

Microsoft released the first 64-bit version of Windows back in the early aughts. In 2007, it came out with OneDrive. Despite that history, the Windows release of the file-syncing app is only now making the jump to 64-bit, with Microsoft announcing a new client preview. In an announcement spotted by Windows guru Paul Thurrott, the company says the new version of OneDrive will help those who need to transfer large files or many files at the same time since 64-bit systems can access more resources than their 32-bit counterparts.

"We know this has been a long-awaited and highly requested feature, and we're thrilled to make it available for early access," the company said. "You can now download the 64-bit version for use with OneDrive work, school, and home accounts." One thing to note is the preview is currently only available on x64 installs of Windows. If you own a computer like the Surface Pro X — and therefore have Windows 10 on ARM installed on your system — you'll have to wait. Microsoft recommends you continue using the 32-bit version for the time being.