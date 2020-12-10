Windows on ARM can finally emulate x64 apps in latest preview

ARM-based Windows 10 PCs like the Surface Pro X have been limited to running non-native apps with 32-bit code — frustrating when many apps are either 64-bit only or are more capable using the newer technology. You won’t be quite so limited if you’re willing to experiment, at least. Microsoft has enabled x64 emulation on ARM64 devices for the first time through its latest Dev Channel preview for Windows Insiders. The feature lets you run x64 apps from anywhere (not just on the Microsoft Store), including games like Rocket League and the 64-bit native versions of apps like Chrome.

The update also gives all users the latest emoji, smoother window transitions and other tweaks.