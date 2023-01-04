OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 will be available in China on January 9th The devices will make their global debut on February 7th.

OnePlus has officially launched its new flagship phone and earbuds in China, more than a month before their global debut. The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in the company's home country starting on January 9th before their worldwide release on February 7th. OnePlus had already revealed most of the new phone's features back in December, and its most notable offerings include the Alert Slider, which was absent from the OnePlus 10T. True to its name, the slider makes it easy to shift from alert mode to silent or vibrate and vice versa.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that promises AI, camera and 5G speed upgrades and comes with support for ray tracing. In addition, it uses Oppo's SuperVOOC charging technology to be able to quickly charge its 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, has 16GB of RAM and has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has three camera sensors, with the main one being a 50-megapixel lens, and it marks the return of Hasselblad camera tuning on the brand's phones.

As for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, they feature MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, which is what the company calls the "technology derived from premium speakers" that it had developed with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio. They also come with one default equalizer (EQ) and three customized EQs. OnePlus says it will reveal more information about the earbuds during its February 7th event in New Delhi, India.

We asked the company for information regarding pricing in China and will update this post when we hear back.