OnePlus 7T drops to record low $300 in B&H Photo's Black Friday sale

The OnePlus 7T is over a year old at this point, but it’s a strong value at this price. You’re getting a smooth 90Hz display with HDR, a still-speedy Snapdragon 855+ chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should outperform the Pixel 4a and other, newer phones that use Snapdragon 700-series parts and otherwise have to make do with dialed-back specs. You’ll even have more photographic flexibility than some rivals thanks to the three rear cameras.

With that said, the caveats of a year-old phone still apply. You likely won’t get as many Android updates as someone buying a new-for-2020 device like the OnePlus 8T. You also won’t get generational improvements like the 120Hz screen, 5G or 65W fast charging. And if you’re a fan of mobile photography, the so-so cameras on the 7T won’t thrill you. You could do much worse for $300, though. And look at it this way — it’s a much better value than importing the OnePlus Nord.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.