Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

OnePlus 7T drops to record low $300 in B&H Photo's Black Friday sale

That's half off its normal price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago
OnePlus 7T
Chris Velazco/Engadget
If you’re pining for OnePlus’ early days, when you could buy a reasonably speedy phone for the price of a budget model, we have good news — though you’ll need to act quickly. B&H Photo is selling an unlocked (if T-Mobile oriented) OnePlus 7T at an all-time low price of $300 for Black Friday. That’s half off its usual cost, and lower even than the $399 we saw in September. This is a one-day sale, so don’t wait if you’re determined to get a bargain.

Buy OnePlus 7T at B&H Photo - $300

The OnePlus 7T is over a year old at this point, but it’s a strong value at this price. You’re getting a smooth 90Hz display with HDR, a still-speedy Snapdragon 855+ chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should outperform the Pixel 4a and other, newer phones that use Snapdragon 700-series parts and otherwise have to make do with dialed-back specs. You’ll even have more photographic flexibility than some rivals thanks to the three rear cameras.

With that said, the caveats of a year-old phone still apply. You likely won’t get as many Android updates as someone buying a new-for-2020 device like the OnePlus 8T. You also won’t get generational improvements like the 120Hz screen, 5G or 65W fast charging. And if you’re a fan of mobile photography, the so-so cameras on the 7T won’t thrill you. You could do much worse for $300, though. And look at it this way — it’s a much better value than importing the OnePlus Nord.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

