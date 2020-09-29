The unlocked OnePlus 7T is $200 cheaper at B&H Photo

The OnePlus 7T is quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, a handset that made it into our list of favorite midrange handsets. The most consequential difference between the two is their displays. The 7T has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and the Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED screen. Both support a 90Hz refresh rate, but there will be some who want the biggest and best possible display on their smartphones and the Pro is where you’ll find it in this pairing.

Otherwise, the OnePlus 7T takes some premium features from the Pro while downgrading others. The 7T has a smaller, lighter body that’s easier to hold, and it actually has a faster chipset, running on a Snapdragon 855+ processor. It’s only available with 8GB of RAM and this model that’s on sale has 128GB of internal storage. The Pro has the advantage of a larger battery, but the 7T still has a formidable battery life, lasting nearly two days on a single charge when we spent some hands-on time with it. The 7T also has OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T feature that can fully charge the smartphone within an hour, which is as impressive as it is handy.

If you’re looking for the best deal on a recent OnePlus smartphone, B&H’s sale is worth considering. It may not have the same big, beautiful display that the Pro has, but it remains a sold Android handset that, at this sale price, provides a similar value to that of the €399/$475 OnePlus Nord in the UK and Europe.

