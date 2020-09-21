Latest in Gear

The OnePlus 8T will be revealed on October 14th

What could #UltraStopsAtNothing mean?
Nick Summers, @nisummers
33m ago
OnePlus
Since 2016, OnePlus has supported all of its flagship phones with a T-branded model several months later. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were unveiled last April, so right on schedule, the company is preparing a new device called the OnePlus 8T. Today, the smartphone maker announced that the hardware will be unveiled through a digital launch event on October 14th at 10AM ET/7AM PT/4PM CEST. (If you want to watch along, the whole thing will be livestreamed at oneplus.com/launch.) The handset will include “new and improved technologies,” the company teased in a press release, and features that haven't shipped in a OnePlus device before.

The OnePlus 8T will follow the OnePlus Nord, a roughly $500 phone that many have called a ‘return to the midrange.’ That device didn’t come to the US, though OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Wired that a potentially-different Nord-branded phone will be launched there eventually. Rumours have been swirling about a OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which will reportedly use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, rather than the 765G processor found in the standard Nord. If the Nord 10 5G name (what a mouthful) proves accurate, it will likely have no relation to the OnePlus 8T, which we assume will be coming to multiple markets later this year, including the US.

In this article: OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
