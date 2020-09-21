The OnePlus 8T will be revealed on October 14th

Since 2016, OnePlus has supported all of its flagship phones with a T-branded model several months later. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were unveiled last April, so right on schedule, the company is preparing a new device called the OnePlus 8T. Today, the smartphone maker announced that the hardware will be unveiled through a digital launch event on October 14th at 10AM ET/7AM PT/4PM CEST. (If you want to watch along, the whole thing will be livestreamed at oneplus.com/launch.) The handset will include “new and improved technologies,” the company teased in a press release, and features that haven't shipped in a OnePlus device before.

The OnePlus 8T will follow the OnePlus Nord, a roughly $500 phone that many have called a ‘return to the midrange.’ That device didn’t come to the US, though OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Wired that a potentially-different Nord-branded phone will be launched there eventually. Rumours have been swirling about a OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which will reportedly use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, rather than the 765G processor found in the standard Nord. If the Nord 10 5G name (what a mouthful) proves accurate, it will likely have no relation to the OnePlus 8T, which we assume will be coming to multiple markets later this year, including the US.