Latest in Gear

Image credit: Android Central

An upgraded OnePlus Nord could land in the US

The Nord N10 5G offers Snapdragon 690 and a 64MP camera for less than $400.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Android Central / OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Android Central

Rumor has it that OnePlus is working on a new mid-range Nord phone and that the device will arrive in the US later this year. The Nord N10 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, have a 64MP rear-facing camera and will cost less than $400, an insider source told Android Central.

Initially, OnePlus focused solely on flagship phones, like the OnePlus 8, but with the recent $500 Nord, the company dipped its toes into the mid-range. Nord phones are meant to offer flagship features for less money, and as Engadget’s Mat Smith wrote before, the compromises are almost invisible. While the original Nord was never meant for the US, the company said it planned to eventually sell a mid-range device in the States.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G (apparently called Billie internally) will have a 6.49-inch display, a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, Android Central reports. The base variant will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition to the 64MP camera, the N10 5G will have an 8MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

We’re not sure exactly when the Nord N10 5G will launch, but it should arrive this year. Supposedly, OnePlus is also working on a new flagship model, the OnePlus 8T, and a $200 entry-level phone, the Clover, that could also land in the US.

In this article: nord, nord n10, 5g, mid-range, phone, smartphone, oneplus, leak, snapdragon 690, 64MP, US, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

View
PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View
Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on: A few new tricks in a very familiar package

Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on: A few new tricks in a very familiar package

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr