An upgraded OnePlus Nord could land in the US

Rumor has it that OnePlus is working on a new mid-range Nord phone and that the device will arrive in the US later this year. The Nord N10 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, have a 64MP rear-facing camera and will cost less than $400, an insider source told Android Central.

Initially, OnePlus focused solely on flagship phones, like the OnePlus 8, but with the recent $500 Nord, the company dipped its toes into the mid-range. Nord phones are meant to offer flagship features for less money, and as Engadget’s Mat Smith wrote before, the compromises are almost invisible. While the original Nord was never meant for the US, the company said it planned to eventually sell a mid-range device in the States.