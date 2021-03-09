OnePlus' 8T and 8 Pro smartphones hit record lows ahead of Series 9 launch

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With its new flagship Android phones inbound, OnePlus' 8 series handsets are currently down to all-time lows at Amazon. You can grab the company's first stab at an all-out premium device, the OnePlus 8 Pro, for $700. Or, if you're looking for something less pricey and don't mind the slightly smaller size, there's the OnePlus 8T for $600. That's a saving of 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively, with the prices are also reflected on OnePlus' own site.

It's natural for a current-gen handset to get a price cut around the time of its successor's launch, but these two 5G phones still pack some future-proof specs. What's more, we awarded them solid review scores in the mid-to-high 80s due to their beautiful displays, excellent performance, and fast charging.

Both phones essentially tout similar features, with the only major difference being the smaller 6.55-inch screen on the 8T, compared to the 6.78-inch screen on the 8 Pro. The sale models include the maximum 256GB of storage out of the box, 12GB RAM and that impressive AMOLED display that runs at Quad HD+. Best of all, they refresh at a rate of 120Hz that makes everything from web and app browsing to playing optimized games look downright gorgeous. You can grab the 8 Pro in black or a more eye-catching ultramarine blue and the 8T in lunar silver or aquamarine green.

Of course, that still leaves you with the eternal dilemma of whether you should wait it out for the upgrade. The OnePlus 9 series is set to debut on March 23rd and the phone maker has been talking up its Hasselblad partnership in the lead-up to the unveiling, so you can expect plenty of pro-grade photography features. But, if you find that doesn't move the needle and you want to make the jump to 5G right away, then the 8 series offers one of the best Android experiences around.

