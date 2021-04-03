You still can't buy the base OnePlus 9 Pro

Don't go shopping for the $969 base OnePlus 9 Pro right now — you likely won't find it. Android Police notes that OnePlus still isn't selling the 'entry' version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage despite the April 2nd launch date. Third parties like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and T-Mobile weren't offering the lower-cost option, either. If you want a 9 Pro in a timely fashion, you'll have to spring for the $1,069 12GB/256GB variant — not a huge premium, but likely more than you wanted to pay.

A representative said OnePlus still intended to sell the base model, but didn't offer a time frame. It also wasn't clear why OnePlus postponed the release despite making the higher-end version readily available.

This isn't completely surprising. Chip shortages are all too common, and halting sales for one model might help OnePlus keep supply in line with demand. If that's the case, you could be waiting a while. You might want to consider the regular OnePlus 9 if you're willing to make a few tradeoffs in the name of a lower price and short-term gratification.