OnePlus will reportedly launch its '9R' phone and watch in March

OnePlus may have a particularly busy March. Well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal told 91Mobiles that OnePlus will reportedly unveil at least four devices in March, including a lower-cost 9R smartphone (you're looking at the 8T above) as well as the standard 9, the 9 Pro and the company's previously teased smartwatch. While Agarwal doesn't have new specs to share for either the 9R or the watch, it comes just days after Evan Blass found web evidence of the 9R name.

The 9R was previously rumored as a 9E or 9 Lite and might straddle the gap between OnePlus' usual flagships and budget devices like the Nord N series. It wouldn't bowl anyone over with its 6.5-inch 90Hz display, Snapdragon 690 chip or 64MP main camera, but it might offer more RAM and battery (8GB and 5,000mAh respectively) than the Nord N10's 6GB of memory and 4,300mAh battery pack. The 9 and 9 Pro are both expected to include smoother 120Hz displays, more powerful Snapdragon 888 chips and upgraded camera tech (if at lower resolutions), so you'd still have a clear incentive to spend extra if your budget allows.

The OnePlus watch, meanwhile, could be a circular Wear OS watch that shares some common ground with the Oppo Watch RX.

If the claims are accurate, you could expect OnePlus to start teasing the 9R, the watch and other offerings in the near future. It's safe to say this would be the largest OnePlus launch yet — it would have four new major products and a full range of phones covering most use cases. Whether or not fans will be happy is another story (a compromised 9R device doesn't exactly scream "Never Settle"), but they at least won't be hurting for choice.