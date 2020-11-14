OnePlus 9 might boast a larger screen and Note 20-like cameras

You might be getting a glimpse at the OnePlus 9 mere weeks after the 8T made its debut. The 91mobiles team says it has obtained CAD renders for the OnePlus 9 that reveal some of its key design choices. While it will reportedly borrow a flat display, a corner camera bump and a hole-punch selife cam from the 8T, it should also have a larger screen than the existing 6.55-inch OLED as well as a rear camera array reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 family.

The leak shows two larger main cameras as well as a smaller third. It’s not certain if the sensors represent a step up from the 8T’s so-so units.