OnePlus unveils its first smartband

As expected, OnePlus is jumping into the wearable market. The company announced the OnePlus Band today, a cheap and cheerful fitness tracker bound for India. The centerpiece is a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 126 x 294 resolution and, according to XDA Developers, P3-wide color gamut. The processor and RAM are a mystery, but the company has revealed the battery size — 100 mAh, which should last up to two weeks on a single charge. (An early review by GSM Arena pegs the battery life at seven days, however.) It also sports 1P68 dust and water resistance, meaning it should be fine if you’re caught in a fleeting rain shower.

The OnePlus Band can track your steps and, like the Apple Watch, will let you know if you’ve been sitting for too long. It can also monitor your workouts, with 13 “dedicated exercise modes” including yoga and running. The Band isn’t a medical device, but it can also monitor your heart rate, sleep and, thanks to a SpO2 sensor, your blood oxygen levels. Basic information will be visible on the Band, but for a better understanding of your health, you’ll want to gaze at the companion Health app for Android. It connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and can also be used for basic smartwatch functionality, such as notifications, music playback, alarms and timers.