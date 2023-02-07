OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet

OnePlus is finally ready to take the wraps off its first tablet, and it's just different enough that it might be worth considering in a sea of Android slates. The OnePlus Pad revolves around an 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate — this might be your pick if you're a gamer or avid reader. The design also stands out with an easier-to-grip "2.5D" edge and a central camera hump you're less likely to cover with your fingers.

Some technical details aren't available as we write this, but the OnePlus Pad will be reasonably quick thanks to MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip and up to 12GB of RAM. Battery life might be healthy, too. The 9,510mAh power pack reportedly offers up to 14.5 hours of video playback, and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging can top up the tablet in 80 minutes. Dolby Atmos, meanwhile, promises cinematic audio.

You won't have to hunt for accessories, either. The OnePlus Pad will ship with a pen (the Stylo) and a magnetic keyboard. The software will be familiar, although there are some appreciated touches if you also have a OnePlus phone. The Pad can easily use a handset as a cellular data hotspot, for instance.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Don't expect to buy one right away. Release dates and pricing for the OnePlus Pad will be available in the "coming weeks," the company says. As such, it's too early to say if this represents a good value compared to the Galaxy Tabs and iPads that dominate the higher-end tablet space.

OnePlus

Not that OnePlus is leaning solely on a tablet. The company has introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the expected sequel to its 2021 wireless earbuds. They're some of the first earbuds to support Android 13's official spatial audio implementation with compatible content, such as Disney+ and YouTube videos. If you have a OnePlus 11, you can expect Dolby Atmos support with head tracking.

Regardless of how you listen, audio quality is also a focus — complete with an unusual collaboration. OnePlus claims a studio-like sound thanks to dual drivers (with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter) developed with help from Dynaudio, and LHDC 4.0 Bluetooth audio that's close to wired fidelity. And if the usual custom equalizers aren't enough to fine-tune the characteristics, composer Hans Zimmer has created his own EQ, Soundscape, to emphasize the brighter tones and wider soundstages of movie soundtracks. Improved active noise cancellation (particularly for human voices) and lower-latency Bluetooth 5.3 LE are also available, and a 10-minute charge is enough to deliver 10 hours of listening (39 hours total with the case).

The Buds Pro 2 will be available in the US on February 16th for $179 (£179 in the UK). It's evident OnePlus is hoping to match or undercut competing products like the Pixel Buds Pro and second-gen AirPods Pro.

And yes, it wouldn't be a OnePlus announcement without teasing future hardware. The brand is hinting at plans to unveil both its first mechanical keyboard, the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro (a team-up with Keychron. below) and the OnePlus 11 Concept, a still-mysterious prototype phone with "imaginative" design and "industry-first" features. You won't hear more about these in earnest until Mobile World Congress in late February.