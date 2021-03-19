OnePlus Watch revealed ahead of 9 Series event

OnePlus will officially unveil its first smartwatch next week, but, via Unbox Therapy , the company has offered a sneak peek. At first glance, the OnePlus Watch doesn't have a terribly exciting design. It has a circular face and at least two side buttons. The colored lines on the screen call to mind Apple Watch's activity rings.

CEO Pete Lau said the OnePlus Watch includes "a premium material never before seen in a smartwatch." The company is promising "seamless connectivity" between the device and other OnePlus products at "an affordable price point."