OnePlus Watch revealed ahead of 9 Series event

The smartwatch has a circular face and at least two side buttons.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.19.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 19th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, wearables, smartwatch, oneplus, oneplus watch
OnePlus Watch
OnePlus/Unbox Therapy

OnePlus will officially unveil its first smartwatch next week, but, via Unbox Therapy, the company has offered a sneak peek. At first glance, the OnePlus Watch doesn't have a terribly exciting design. It has a circular face and at least two side buttons. The colored lines on the screen call to mind Apple Watch's activity rings.

CEO Pete Lau said the OnePlus Watch includes "a premium material never before seen in a smartwatch." The company is promising "seamless connectivity" between the device and other OnePlus products at "an affordable price point." 

It seems the OnePlus Watch won't run on Wear OS. OnePlus has opted for a "smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS," according to Lau. The company will reveal much more about the OnePlus Watch, as well as its 9 Series smartphones, at an event on March 23rd.

Popular on Engadget