OnePlus Watch revealed ahead of 9 Series event

OnePlus will officially next week, but, via , the company has offered a sneak peek. At first glance, the OnePlus Watch doesn't have a terribly exciting design. It has a circular face and at least two side buttons. The colored lines on the screen call to mind activity rings.
Here's an EXCLUSIVE look at the #OnePlusWatch... #OnePlus9Series @oneplus 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tKBUcXkuth— Unbox Therapy (@UnboxTherapy) March 19, 2021
CEO Pete Lau said the OnePlus Watch "a premium material never before seen in a smartwatch." The company is promising "seamless connectivity" between the device and other OnePlus products at "an affordable price point."
It seems the OnePlus Watch won't run on Wear OS. OnePlus has opted for a "smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS," according to Lau. The company will reveal much more about the OnePlus Watch, as well as its 9 Series smartphones, at .