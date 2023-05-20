Ooni pizza ovens are up to 30 percent off for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day around the corner, Ooni is holding a sale . If you’re not familiar with the company, they make some of our favorite pizza ovens . Until the end of May 29th, you can save up to 30 percent off on some of Ooni’s most popular models, including the Fyra 12, Koda 12, Koda 16 and Karu 16. If you’re in the market for your first pizza oven, the Fyra 12 is a solid, affordable choice. With a 30 percent discount, the Fyra 12 costs about $244 at the moment, making it significantly less expensive than some other models you can find online and in stores. What’s more, the Fyra 12, at 22 pounds, is one of the lighter models Engadget has tested. It’s also one of the easier pizza ovens to master, thanks to the fact you fuel it with wood pellets instead of chunks.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Ooni Fyra 12 The Ooni Fyra 12 is an affordable but capable option for those looking for their first pizza oven. $287 at Amazon $244 at Ooni

For a more versatile option, consider the more expensive Karu 16 . Thanks to a 20 percent discount, it’s priced at $639.20 currently, down from $799. The Karu 16 is Engadget’s top pick. It’s a multi-fuel model, meaning you can use wood, charcoal or gas to heat the oven. The size of the Karu 16 also means it can accommodate 16-inch pizzas and even cast iron pans and cookware, making it useful not just for cooking light and airy Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.