Ooni's pizza ovens are 20 percent off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Serious home pizza chefs who are looking to up their game may want to consider Ooni's offerings. The pizza oven company is running a sitewide Black Friday sale with 20 percent off all its products. At the lower end, the Ooni Fyra 12 is down to $279 , nearly $70 off the regular price. At the other end of the scale is the Ooni Karu 16, which is nearly $160 off at $639 .

We've frequently recommended Ooni's pizza ovens in our outdoor guides . They're relatively easy to use and deliver fairly consistent results, so if you're eager to make pizza at home and don't mind paying for a dedicated oven, it's worth considering these.

The Fyra 12 seems like a solid option for folks who often host family and friends and are into pizza parties. It bakes 12-inch pies in as little as one minute, and it uses wood pellets to heat up to 950 degrees in just 15 minutes. If you're well-organized, you'll be able to crank out a bunch of pizzas quickly with the right toppings to keep everyone happy. Since it has foldable legs and a detachable chimney (and weighs a relatively slight 22 pounds), the Fyra 12 is reasonably portable too, so it may even be an option for camping trips.

At the upper end, the Karu 16 also has a mounted digital thermometer and a glass door. You can opt to cook pizzas in the Karu 16 using wood, charcoal or gas, though you'll need an attachment for the latter. Speaking of accessories, those are 20 percent off as part of Ooni's sale as well. Depending on where you are, you might want to wait a few months before cooking outside is a more practical option again. But, hey, if you snap up one of Ooni's pizza ovens now, you'll be ready to roll by the time spring comes back around.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.