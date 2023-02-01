ChatGPT Plus includes general access to the AI chatbot, even during peak times, as well as faster responses.

OpenAI starts offering a paid ChatGPT plan for $20 per month ChatGPT Plus includes general access to the AI chatbot, even during peak times, as well as faster responses.

ChatGPT , the AI chatbot that has blown up over the last few months, is going premium. After confirming a few weeks ago that it would test a paid plan, OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT Plus.

Although people will still be able to use the chatbot for free, there are of course some perks that come with a ChatGPT Plus plan. OpenAI says subscribers will have general access to the chatbot, even during peak times. They'll also get faster response times from ChatGPT, along with priority access to upgrades and new features.

The paid service is available in the US for now. OpenAI plans to gradually invite people from the ChatGPT Plus waitlist to sign up for the service over the coming months. The company is also looking to open up the plan to folks in other countries and regions in the near future.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

OpenAI says that the premium plan will help to keep ChatGPT free for anyone to use. In addition, it's exploring cheaper subscriptions, as well as business plans and data packs to increase availability.

"We launched ChatGPT as a research preview so we could learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and gather user feedback to help us improve upon its limitations," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. "Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we’ve made several important updates and we’ve seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting and editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help and learning new topics."