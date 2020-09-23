Opera update uses QR codes to sync data between PC and Android browsers

The Opera browser is making it easier to sync between desktop and Android devices. The latest updates (version 71 on desktop and version 60 on Android) include a new feature called Sync that doesn’t require the use of an email and password. You just navigate to opera.com/connect on your PC and scan the displayed QR code using the QR-reader in Opera for Android. Once that’s done, all your bookmarks, favorites, history and more from your desktop will show up on your phone.

Opera said it came up with the feature because people “hate the hassle of having to type in their logins and lengthy passwords,” according to product manager Stefan Stjernelund. At the same time, you can still sync with an email account and password as before.