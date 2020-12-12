Oppo and Nendo's 'slide-phone' concept unfolds into three screen sizes

Opening up the first segment allows you to see the clock and your notifications. Another segment, and you're in selfie mode. Unfold the device all the way, and it's suddenly a widescreen display that could be useful for gaming, watching movies or multitasking. The side buttons take on different purposes depending on the mode. The design even makes space for a built-in stylus.

The companies also created a concept for an interconnected collection of devices centered around a pair of true wireless earphones. Placing those and their portable charging case onto an AI speaker transfers audio to the latter. Other devices in the proposed "music-link" series include a smartwatch and a wireless charger.

It remains to be seen whether these devices will actually hit the market. Akin to the LG Wing, it experiments with the standard smartphone form factor in a novel way. The slide-phone would also stand out from other devices with foldable displays, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.