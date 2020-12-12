Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Oppo / Nendo

Oppo and Nendo's 'slide-phone' concept unfolds into three screen sizes

It unfurls into a clock and notification display, a selfie mode and a wide screen.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The slide-phone concept by Oppo and Nendo.
Oppo / Nendo

Oppo and design studio Nendo have created a concept for a "slide-phone" that would allow users to unfold the device into three different screen sizes. According to Oppo, the trend towards larger smartphone screens is a growing concern for users, in part because it makes devices "difficult to hold and less convenient.” The slide-phone could prove to be a solid blend of functionality and convenience.

Oppo and Nendo "slide-phone" concept
Oppo/Nendo

Like the Motorola Razr 5G, it unfolds vertically. The design is segmented, so calling it an unfurling phone instead of a slide-phone might be more accurate.

Opening up the first segment allows you to see the clock and your notifications. Another segment, and you're in selfie mode. Unfold the device all the way, and it's suddenly a widescreen display that could be useful for gaming, watching movies or multitasking. The side buttons take on different purposes depending on the mode. The design even makes space for a built-in stylus.

The companies also created a concept for an interconnected collection of devices centered around a pair of true wireless earphones. Placing those and their portable charging case onto an AI speaker transfers audio to the latter. Other devices in the proposed "music-link" series include a smartwatch and a wireless charger. 

It remains to be seen whether these devices will actually hit the market. Akin to the LG Wing, it experiments with the standard smartphone form factor in a novel way. The slide-phone would also stand out from other devices with foldable displays, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In this article: oppo, smartphone, nendo, foldable, mobile, slide phone, foldable display, phone, news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What we bought: Our favorite gadgets of 2020

What we bought: Our favorite gadgets of 2020

View
Strange exoplanet discovery makes a case for the elusive 'Planet Nine'

Strange exoplanet discovery makes a case for the elusive 'Planet Nine'

View
Oppo and Nendo's 'slide-phone' concept unfolds into three screen sizes

Oppo and Nendo's 'slide-phone' concept unfolds into three screen sizes

View
Ubisoft’s game subscription service is available through Google Stadia

Ubisoft’s game subscription service is available through Google Stadia

View
Apple reportedly killed a TV+ show about Gawker after a Tim Cook email

Apple reportedly killed a TV+ show about Gawker after a Tim Cook email

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr