Oppo and Nendo's 'slide-phone' concept unfolds into three screen sizes

Oppo and design studio Nendo have created a concept for a "slide-phone" that would allow users to unfold the device into three different screen sizes. According to Oppo, the trend towards larger smartphone screens is a growing concern for users, in part because it makes devices "difficult to hold and less convenient.” The slide-phone could prove to be a solid blend of functionality and convenience.
Like the Motorola Razr 5G, it unfolds vertically. The design is segmented, so calling it an unfurling phone instead of a slide-phone might be more accurate.