Xbox Series S can upscale 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' to 4K at 60 fps

Xbox Series S might not be quite as powerful as its Series X sibling, but that doesn't mean it won't have great visuals. Even though the console is designed to render games nominally at 1440p, it can upscale them to 4K. Just like the Xbox One X, it'll be able to run Ori and the Will of the Wisps in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Moon Studios says you can opt to play the game in 1080p HDR with a locked 120 frame rate as well. In its release notes, the developer notes you can expect instant input response along with zippier loading times and high fidelity audio. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is perhaps not as demanding as many AAA games, so perhaps we'll see some other indie titles that support 4K 60 fps on Xbox Series S.