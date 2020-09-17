'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' is available today on Switch

Gorgeous platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Nintendo Switch, and sooner than you might have expected if you’ve been waiting for it to drop on the hybrid console. As revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, it’ll be available today on the eShop. Surprise!

There was a four-year gap between Ori and the Blind Forest debuting on Xbox One and PC and the Switch version, so there’s been a much shorter wait for the sequel to arrive on Switch. It came out on Xbox One and PC in March. The original game is one of our favorite Xbox One titles and the sequel delivers much more of the same.