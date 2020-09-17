Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' is available today on Switch

A collector's edition bundle of both Ori games is up for pre-order too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Gorgeous platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Nintendo Switch, and sooner than you might have expected if you’ve been waiting for it to drop on the hybrid console. As revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, it’ll be available today on the eShop. Surprise!

There was a four-year gap between Ori and the Blind Forest debuting on Xbox One and PC and the Switch version, so there’s been a much shorter wait for the sequel to arrive on Switch. It came out on Xbox One and PC in March. The original game is one of our favorite Xbox One titles and the sequel delivers much more of the same.

There’s also a collector’s edition bundle of both games on the way. It also includes a stained glass art piece, a field guide to the game’s flora and fauna, a digital version of the soundtrack and much more. You can pre-order the $149.99 set — which is available for Switch, Xbox One and PC — now from iam8bit. It’ll ship in December.

Ori Collectors Edition
Moon Studios/iam8bit
