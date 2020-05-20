Origin PC's refreshed EON17-X laptop has a high-end Intel desktop chip

When Origin PC first launched its EON17-X gaming laptop back in 2012, it clocked in at twelve pounds and measured over two inches thick — a behemoth by today’s standards, but its specs were otherwise so impressive that die-hard gamers were undeterred. It’s had a few design refreshes since, but now it’s back, (a little) slimmer, lighter and bursting with predictably impressive upgraded specs.
The biggest news is the arrival of a 10th generation Intel Core desktop processor (up to the i9-10900KF). Origin has bundled it into a laptop chassis to provide desktop-like graphics performance, alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-P design, and performance that’s designed to let you overclock to your heart’s content.