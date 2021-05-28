Oscar Isaac will star in Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+

Star Wars and Ex Machina actor Oscar Isaac will star in the Disney+ and Marvel streaming series Moon Knight, according to a tweet posted by Marvel Studios and report in Deadline. The show was confirmed by Disney back in 2019 at its D23 event, along with She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

Isaac was reported to be in negotiations for the role in October. Jeremy Slater, who led Netflix's The Umbrella Academy adaptation, will develop the series and lead the writing team for Disney+. The show will also star May Calamawy (Together Together) and Ethan Hawke (Boyhood). The presence of Isaac, best known for his film roles, should give an instant boost to the series profile.

Moon Knight is a Marvel mercenary-type superhero character who first appeared in the August 1975 issue of Werewolf by Knight. In the comics, he had numerous alter egos ranging from a cab driver to a millionaire to aid in his fight with the underworld, particularly his arch-enemy Bushman. More recent iterations of the comic had him clad in a suit and tie costume. There's no word yet on when the series will appear.