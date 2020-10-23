NASA works to secure the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample

Earlier this week the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft reached out and took a small bite from the asteroid Bennu. Now the team behind the spacecraft reports they may have been a little too successful. Their goal was to grab at least 60 grams of its surface material, and that appears to have been accomplished — and then some.

The downside right now is that after looking at the images, some particles appear to be escaping the collection device, called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). It’s possible that larger rocks have kept a mylar flap wedged open, letting smaller pieces fly out.