OtterBox gets into gaming with a new line of rugged Xbox accessories

The accessory wraps around the handles of your standard (non-Elite) Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S gamepad to prevent nicks and scrapes, while leaving the thumb sticks and buttons free so their sensitivity won’t be hampered in any way. The grip pads on each side can be swapped out for a different look and easy cleaning. The shell will cost $40 and comes in three color schemes: light gray, dark gray or purple with green piping that glows in the dark.

Past that, OtterBox’s new offerings are solidly aimed at phone gamers, starting with the $30 Mobile Gaming Clip. It doesn’t look all that dissimilar from other companies’ offerings, but the clip is more easily adjustable, even with larger phones — it doesn’t use any kind of spring mechanics, so you can swap your device in and out with one hand if needed. It can also be snapped off easily when you want to switch to using the controller with your console or computer instead. The clip folds flat for easy storage, even when still attached to your gamepad.

Otterbox

However, that clip won’t exactly slide into a pocket, so the company has got you covered there too with its Gaming Carry Case. This chunky black shell can hold one Xbox controller comfortably, even if the gamepad is outfitted with both the Easy Grip Controller Shell and the Mobile Gaming Clip. There are pockets for extra batteries and cables, as well as a passthrough for a charging cable and a screen stand to hold your phone up. The case isn’t cheap at $45, but it’s probably worth it if you’ve already dropped cash on the other accessories.