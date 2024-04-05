Our favorite cheap Android tablet is on sale for $170

We highlight Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ in our Android tablet buying guide for those who just want a competent slate for as little money as possible. If that describes you, take note: The 11-inch device is now on sale for $170 at several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. This deal has technically been available for a couple of weeks, but it still represents the lowest price we've tracked. For reference, Samsung typically sells the tablet for $220. Both the Graphite and Silver finishes are discounted.

Do note, though, that this price applies the base model, which includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The latter is expandable with a microSD card, but the limited memory can cause some stutters if you want to push the the tablet for anything beyond casual streaming and web browsing. Samsung sells a higher-spec model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage: That one will be a better buy for gaming and more involved use, and it's also $50 off at $220, another all-time low.

As my colleague Sam Rutherford notes in our buying guide, the Galaxy Tab A9+ isn't likely to wow you in any one area, but it covers the basics well. Its 11-inch LCD display is well-sized and has a faster-than-usual 90Hz refresh rate, which helps the UI feel smooth to scroll through. The screen has a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, so it's better suited to landscape mode than the 4:3 display on an iPad. The metal and plastic frame is slick for the price, while the 7,040mAh battery should hold up for a day or two of casual use. And though no Android tablet really nails the software experience, most people should find Samsung's One UI to be cleaner than something like Amazon's Fire OS. The company says it'll provide OS updates through the eventual Android 16 and security updates through October 2027.

That said, this is still a cheap tablet. The Galaxy Tab A9+'s Snapdragon 695 chip is speedy enough but no powerhouse, and its charging speed tops out at a relatively meager 15W. There's no fingerprint reader, included stylus or formal water-resistance rating, either. If you're not beholden to Android, one of Apple's iPads will still be more well-rounded (though we expect to see new models arrive in the coming weeks). Still, at these prices, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a solid buy if you're on a tighter budget.

