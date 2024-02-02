Our favorite microSD card drops to $11, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Sonos has kicked off a new sale on its home theater devices ahead of the Super Bowl, which includes the high-end Sonos Arc soundbar down to $719. That ties the discount we saw around Black Friday and takes $180 off the device's list price. The latest Sonos Sub subwoofer is also on sale for $639, which isn't an all-time low but marks a $160 drop. A handful of soundbar, smart speaker and subwoofer bundles are discounted as well.

We gave the Arc a score of 85 in our review back in 2020. It still delivers a clean design and impressively wide sound aided by its two upward-firing drivers and Dolby Atmos support. It isn't the absolute best value in terms of audio quality, even with this discount, but it stands out for offering the perks of any Sonos speaker: easy pairing with other Sonos devices, a simple setup and an app that gives quick access to numerous streaming services. It supports Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol, so you can beam audio to it from an iPhone, plus it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant. The device had been plagued with odd popping sounds when playing Atmos content, but Sonos issued a fix for that late last year. The main downside is that the device only has one HDMI port, which itself lacks HDMI passthrough, so you'll want to make sure your TV has an eARC port to send Atmos signals over one cable. The Sub, meanwhile, adds an impressive amount of bass, though it doesn't come cheap.

All that said, these are two more devices that could be updated later this year. A Bloomberg report from November said that Sonos plans to release several new devices in 2024, including a refreshed Arc and subwoofer in addition to the company's first foray into headphones.