Our favorite tech we bought in 2024

I detest cleaning my bathrooms — specifically my showers and tubs. It's my least favorite chore for a few reasons. First, I don't have particularly large bathrooms in my home, so to clean inside the shower effectively, I either have to contort myself into a pretzel-like position or get in the shower. Also, despite trying many different types of cleaners, none have gotten the job done to my liking when use with a sponge and some (a lot) of elbow grease. But all of that changed when I bought this Leebein electric spin scrubber only about a month ago.

I don't know what took me so long to invest in one of these gadgets, but I'm so glad I finally did because my showers have never been cleaner. I went with the Leebein because it had a ton of good reviews on Amazon and it was pretty affordable at $40 during the Black Friday time period. I also appreciated that its description said it charges via USB-C (it in fact does) because there are some "regular" gadgets I have that are still suck in the stone age with microUSB. Leebein embraces modernity, at the very least.

After charging the wand up, I found it took no effort to swap out the brush heads with whichever of the eight included ones I wanted to use. The handle can be extended so I could — gasp — stand outside my shower and still clean the inside without completely destroying my lower back. The scrubber has two speed levels, and the higher one combined with a course brush was more powerful than my elbow grease could ever be.

Discoloration, soap scum and grime are no match for this pairing, and when I'm done, the whole thing is easily disassembled so it can store away either in the box it came in or in a bin in my laundry room. I haven't taken the Leebein outside the bathroom yet, but I'm excited to try out some of the cloth brushes on my wood floors and give some of my sink drains a clean with the small, pointed brush. But even if the Leebein remained a bathroom-only tool, it would still be worth its weight in gold because it makes my least favorite chore much more bearable. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor