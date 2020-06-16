NBA restart plan includes using Oura rings to catch COVID-19 symptoms

While the NBA continues to move toward restarting its season with players and other personnel isolated at Walt Disney World in Orlando, details of how it hopes to manage the people on site are leaking out. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the specifics were laid out in an informational memo dubbed “Life inside the Bubble,” that described testing plans, quarantine protocols and more.

The part that’s specifically interesting to us — other than players only lounges with NBA 2K and bracelets that beep if people are within sx feet of each other for too long — is its proposed use of Oura’s smart rings. Earlier this month, preliminary study results from West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute suggested that physiological data from the rings combined with information obtained from wearers via in-app surveys can combine to detect COVID-19 symptoms up to three days before they become apparent, with 90 percent accuracy.