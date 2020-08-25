Outlier adds Astronomy and Statistics classes to its online university

We’re in the throes of a deadly pandemic, and there’s not much time before everyone’s expected to get back to school. That’s why it’s fortunate that home-learning startup Outlier.org is adding two more classes to its burgeoning roster of college courses. Today, you’ll be able to sign up for Introduction to Astronomy and Introduction to Statistics, with the same offer of real-world credit as before.

Outlier.org was set up by Masterclass co-founder Aaron Rasmussen with the same model of celebrity-video lessons, but with a stronger academic focus. It launched last year with two courses on Calculus and Psychology fronted by star instructors like Hannah Fry and Marjorie Rhodes. Now, you’ll get the courses on Astronomy and Statistics, shot in the same glossy format, available for $400 a pop.