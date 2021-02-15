'Overcooked: All You Can Eat' is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Overcooked fans will soon be able to create nicer-looking kitchen chaos on platforms other than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Overcooked: All You Can Eat, which includes both games and all DLC, will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 23rd for $40. It arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S last year.

You can choose your character from a roster of more than 80, including the Swedish Chef from The Muppets (who is free for a limited time), as you play through more than 200 levels. The game runs at 4K and 60 frames per second if your console or PC supports it (it's locked to 30 fps on Switch, unfortunately). Expect more more accessibility options and an assist mode as well.

All You Can Eat brings online play to the original Overcooked for the first time. Publisher Team17 noted that the wonderful party game will soon receive a cross-play update, so no matter what platform you and your family and friends are playing on, you'll be able to bark orders at loved ones while trying to assemble and serve dishes.