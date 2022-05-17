Blizzard will show off more 'Overwatch 2' on June 16th

The first Overwatch 2 PvP beta just wrapped up today, and Blizzard is already preparing to reveal what's next for the game with an event on June 16th. Details about what to expect are fairly thin for now, though the studio will provide some info on the next PvP beta as well as its plan for the coming months.

Blizzard could be hoping to use the event to address some of the criticism about the first beta. Along with new hero Sojourn and four fresh maps, the beta introduced another game mode, an upgraded game engine, major changes to many heroes and, most significantly, a shift in the number of team members from six to five.

I loved the beta, for the most part (I'm not a fan of the revamped scoreboard at all). It was only a slice of what Overwatch 2 will eventually become, but it still felt fresh. However, some critics felt that the beta wasn't enough after two years without significant content updates for the original game. Others suggested it was effectively a big patch .

"Overwatch as a world, as a universe, is deeply personal to the team; something that we pour our time, creative energies and passion into," game director Aaron Keller wrote in a letter to fans . "It can be scary putting something that means so much to you out there for other people to look at. Especially when you know that it’s not finished and you’re asking for people’s real and valid criticisms of what you’ve made. But the reason we do it is important — to make a better game, and it’s our players and our community that make it possible."

The Overwatch 2 team said it focused on testing specific elements in the first beta, such as the new maps, shift to 5v5, balance and stability of the build and servers. It promised that more features, heroes and maps will be introduced in upcoming betas. Blizzard will surely try to convince the doubters that it's on the right track with Overwatch 2, hopefully by revealing some more major updates next month.

In the meantime, a new event just started in the original game, offering the chance to snag some new versions of fan-favorite skins and play some limited-time modes. That could help players pass the time until the next beta, whenever that may start.