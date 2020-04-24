'Overwatch’s' new voice lines make it easier to play as a team

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out an Overwatch PTR patch that includes new voiced options for the game’s Communications Wheel, so you don’t have to use the same lines again and again. The wheel gives you a way to talk to other players even if you don’t have or don’t want to use a mic. When the new lines become available to the public, you’ll have 26 options to choose from for all Overwatch heroes — just swap out anything currently on the wheel for ones you think will get more use.

The upcoming voice commands include “Press the Attack!,” “Fall Back,” “3—2—1” countdown and “On My Way,” which sounds especially helpful for if you’re a healer making your way back to the game while teammates are spamming you with “I Need Healing.” Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you’ll be able to add a “Sorry” voice command. It’s been a popular request for quite a while now and will make apologizing possible when you mess up and want to stay in everybody’s good graces.