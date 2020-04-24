Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

'Overwatch’s' new voice lines make it easier to play as a team

You'll be able to say 'Sorry' to teammates when you mess up.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out an Overwatch PTR patch that includes new voiced options for the game’s Communications Wheel, so you don’t have to use the same lines again and again. The wheel gives you a way to talk to other players even if you don’t have or don’t want to use a mic. When the new lines become available to the public, you’ll have 26 options to choose from for all Overwatch heroes — just swap out anything currently on the wheel for ones you think will get more use.

The upcoming voice commands include “Press the Attack!,” “Fall Back,” “3—2—1” countdown and “On My Way,” which sounds especially helpful for if you’re a healer making your way back to the game while teammates are spamming you with “I Need Healing.” Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you’ll be able to add a “Sorry” voice command. It’s been a popular request for quite a while now and will make apologizing possible when you mess up and want to stay in everybody’s good graces.

Game Director Jeff Kaplan has discussed the upcoming changes in a video discussing the Developer Update, and you can watch it below:

